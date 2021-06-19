You can now download two new games for free on the Epic Games Store

One more week, Epic Games Store offers free games to attract and retain users, a strategy that does not seem to work when it comes to converting freelancers into customers, or at least not for now, but in which the company does not give up, quite the opposite.

Thus, one more week there are free games in the Epic Games Store waiting to be sued, and if we say it in the plural it is because it is not one, but two titles that you can take without scratching your pocket: Hell is other Demons Y Overcooked! two, two more or less recent indies but, yes, highly recommended by critics and the public.

Hell is other Demons is a retro-style action roguelike released in 2019 that did not attract much attention, although the truth is that it is not a genre for everyone. Because to say roguelike of action, that is to say debauchery and precision not suitable or within the reach of all audiences. For a sample, a button, that is, the game trailer.

Regarding Overcooked! 2, it is a better known and acclaimed title, a casual-looking kitchen “simulator” but intense gameplay, strategy and management type, focused on multiplayer and available since 2018 on various platforms, in which it has received various additional content . The game trailer gives some clues.

.

As always, to get both games for free, you just have to enter the page of each of them linked above in the Epic Games Store and, being identified with your user account in the service, click the get button. There is time to claim them until next June 24. You know it very well, because they are not the first or the last games that the Epic store gives away.

If you can’t stand the heat… head over to the kitchen? 🤔🍴🔥 Overcooked 2 + Hell Is Other Demons are both FREE this week on the Epic Games Store! Https: //t.co/L09RPTOfxh pic.twitter.com/s91qdJdpvc – Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) June 17, 2021

In the announcement on Twitter of this new promotion, in fact, the link is indicated where the new free games that the store gives away are being posted, and if you enter that page you will see that the following couple of titles that can be purchased are already listed free from June 24: Horizon Chase Turbo and Sonic Mania.