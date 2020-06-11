A new Adobe application is finally available for Android and iPhone mobiles: Photoshop Camera, app that mixes camera with editing filters. It can be downloaded for free from the app stores.

We were able to test Photoshop Camera when it became available as an APK for Android, a leaked version of tests that was already targeting ways. Designed for get unique photos by applying creative filters in real time, Adobe marked June 11, 2020 to officially distribute the app. And the day has come: you can now download Photoshop Camera on your mobile.

Photoshop Camera is not compatible with all mobiles

As we said, the photography application is already available in the application stores, both the Google Play Store and the App Store. While Photoshop Camera is suitable for the latest iPhone and also iPadIn the case of Android, availability is severely restricted since few smartphones can currently download it. At least from Google Play.

Leaving aside the official availability for the different devices, Photoshop Camera is a photo capture application that includes its own camera app. Although the magic is not about becoming an alternative to the default photo app, it is your collection of photographic filters with which to give new airs to images. All filters can be applied in real time to see directly the result of their use. And they are of great quality: Adobe has collaborated with artists and creators to achieve a huge collection of options. Adobe promises to add new filters.

Different shapes, changes in aesthetics, colors that overflow the contours of the objects, patterns and patterns for the backgrounds and many more changes that can be achieved with just slide your finger between the collection of filters included in Photoshop Camera and take the photo. The results are of high quality, do not include watermarks, the app is free and, yes, you do need to log in with an Adobe account. You don’t get strange permissions beyond camera, file, and location access. And the filters can be applied in real time and also with the photos in the gallery.

You can now download Photoshop Camera on your iPhone and also on your Android: just go to the app stores. In the event that your Android is not compatible you always have the option to install the APK from the Apk mirror.

Photoshop Camera

Share

Photoshop Camera available: you can now download this excellent photography application on your Android or iPhone