Warhammer 40,000 stands out among the two available to subscribers of the Xbox service.

After the first two games available in May, V-Rally 4 and World of Sensible Soccer, comes the second wave announced for this month on Xbox Live. This means that from today playerscan be done with two new titlesfor your console thanks to Games with Gold, as long as you keepyour active subscriptionto Xbox Live Gold or Ultimate.

The first is Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr, an adventure ofrole-playing action with sandbox tintswhich is set in the world of the same name in a time of war and violence. Thelevel of destructionOf the environments that this title presents, it has rarely been seen in a video game and any element of the environment such as a barricade, can be knocked down with brute force. In addition, it has largecustomization optionsand a spectacular solo campaign.

Two action-packed titles available todayThe second is Overlord 2, a game ofstrategy, puzzle and magic, which came after its first part launched in 2007. The success of this set the expectations very high and forced the developers ofCodemasters and Triumph Studiosto do their best. The dynamics are very similar, but with thepolished graphic sectionand the addition of some interesting elements like theMinions Cemeteryto help the player. Here we leave you our analysis so that you do not lose detail.

On the other hand, we remind you that the LEGO Ninjago Movie – The video game on Xbox One can now be downloaded for free and that Castle Crashers Remastered, Fallout 76 and Terraria can now be tried for a limited time. It should also be noted that the survey we launched on the success or failure of the presentation of Xbox in the past Inside has ended.

