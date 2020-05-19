Within the infinity of proposals that we can find in Google Play and App Store, there is a group of them that it has more and more followers: those related to cooking. In that category, we not only have recipe apps like ‘Runtasty’, but also a multitude of games with a culinary focus.

This collection is where we find, for example, the famous’ Cooking Mama: Let’s Cook! ‘, The curious’ SpongeBob Cooking Contest’ and the proposal that concerns us today because it has just arrived on both platforms: ‘Masterchef: Dish Dreamed of’. Yes, if you were wondering, we already anticipated it: is inspired by the television show ‘Masterchef’ currently broadcast by RTVE.

Do you want to be a jury or an applicant?

As its name suggests, ‘Masterchef: Dream Dish’ is a game inspired by the popular cooking contest that we can see on TVE. In it, in addition to having to choose ingredients and present the dishes adding finishing touches With special effects, you will be able to face new challenges every day, including the Mystery Box and the Pressure Test.

You can also become a judge evaluating the creations of other users and choosing between two finalists; At the same time, as an applicant, you will have the opportunity to make recipes for typical dishes from around the world.

As you hone your design skills and the community values ​​your culinary masterpieces positively, you’ll earn recognition and scores that will become in-game rewards. And if you are proud of your dishes, you can share them with your friends while decorate your profile with the MasterChef stickers, including the famous white apron.

Downloading the game is free on both platforms, but note that it includes ads and offers in-app purchases with a value that ranges between 1.09 and 109.99 euros. Since it is a title for the whole family (PEGI 3 on Android and +4 on iOS), it is advisable to disable purchases if the one who is going to play is a child.

MasterChef: Dream Dish

Developer: Animoca Brands Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google play Price: Free Category: Simulation / Occasional games

Share



‘MasterChef: Dream Dish’ comes to iOS and Android: you can now download the game inspired by the famous cooking program