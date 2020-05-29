At last The new June games that Sony gives to all PlayStation Plus users are here. As you well know, with PlayStation Plus in addition to being able to play our favorite games online, Sony offers us completely free of charge at least two PlayStation 4 games that we can enjoy as long as we have an active subscription.

This June the truth is that Sony users can not complain since the Japanese company has set the standard quite high. On the one hand, we have Call of Duty WWII, one of the most popular action sagas and that puts us in the shoes of a soldier who must survive one of the most horrible events of our era, World War II. On the other hand, Star Wars Battlefront II, a shooting game set in the Star Wars universe and with one of the most fun multiplayer players of the generation.

Download the free PS Plus games for June and play them on your Android phone

Call of Duty WWII, is the fourteenth title of the popular saga. Its bell mode narrates the occupation of France, the occupation of Belgium and the crossing from the Rhine River to Germany. The story spans from 1944 to 1945, although other events from 1940 to 1944 will also appear to help understand the characters and the story. By cons, Star Wars Battlefront II It also has an interesting campaign although its strong point is the multiplayer mode where we can even manage to handle iconic characters from the saga such as Luke Skywalker or Darth Vader. Nor can we forget about Treasure Rangers, a fun single-player challenge full of puzzles and platforms where you will have to combine the skills of various characters to progress.

To download these interesting titles we just have to go to the PlayStation store and claim them with our account. But beware, this can only be done if we have an active PlayStation Plus account. Another method is directly from our own PlayStation 4 console. To do this, just enter the store from the main menu and go to the corresponding PlayStation Plus section.

And how to play these incredible games on our Android smartphone or tablet? Very easy. In the Google application store we find a large catalog of tools with which to get more out of the Sony console. Between them The one that stands out the most is PS4 Remote Play that serves to make our Android device TV, so we can broadcast all our favorite games in case the TV in the living room or in the living room is busy.

We unveil the #JuegosDelMes 🎮 de JUNIO!

– Dive into an action packed war shooter with #CODWWII 👨‍🏭👩‍🏭. Now available!

– Face the power of the dark side in # BattlefrontII💪

-And enjoy with #TreasureRangers, the inclusive game of #PSTalents 🔵👉 https://t.co/7BVhOj2tLA pic.twitter.com/wtfNoZdea5 – PlayStation Plus ES (@PSPlusES) May 28, 2020

Its configuration is quite simple and in just a couple of minutes we will have achieved it. Best of all, we can play on our console even when on different Wi-Fi networks –Even with the data from our smartphone– and what’s more, PS4 Remote Play is capable of turning on the PlayStation 4 as long as it is in sleep mode.

So now you can go running to claim your free games for the month of June and start enjoying them. But be careful, in case you are not yet a PlayStation Plus member, on the occasion of the Days of Play, we can get a subscription year with up to 30% discount, in addition to many other discounts on video games.

If you want to know all the Android news you have to listen to our podcast. New episode of Connecting on Ivoox and Spotify!

Follow Andro4all