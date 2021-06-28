You can now download the beta of Windows 11, and there are differences with respect to the filtered version | Technology

Windows 11 is here. At least, in its preview version. This is what the first public version of Windows 11 offers.

A Windows 11 beta version It was leaked a few weeks ago, causing great anger at Microsoft, which even denounced the websites that explained how to install this unofficial leak. At last, we already have the good version.

Satya Nadella’s company claimed that it was an old version that did not reflect the current development, and now we will have the opportunity to verify it. Windows 11 beta can now be downloaded, at least users signed up for the Insider program, although anyone can sign up.

Is about Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.51, which includes most of the features introduced a few days ago (not all), and also new ones that weren’t in the leaked version. Let’s see it.

The first Windows 11 Official Public Preview includes the features already seen in the pirated version: new simplified taskbar, new Start Menu, windows with rounded edges, widgets, screen themes, the new Windows Store, etc. You can see other features in this news.

Among the novelties of this preview are: a command bar in File Explorer, which simplifies navigation tasks.

However, you are not going to find two highly desired features that were shown in the Windows 11 presentation: Microsoft Teams integration in the system, and Android app support. Microsoft is still testing them and they are not ready for public evaluation.

In the preview you can try new multitasking functions, which make it easy to open and use multiple apps at the same time.

There is also new touch keyboard functions, and hardware support enhancements, such as the variable refresh rate on the monitors and laptops that support it, and the 6E WiFi connection.

Windows 11 It comes with great controversy, by requiring that computers have a TPM chip in order to use it. The list of CPUs compatible with Windows 11 is surprisingly short …

To test this Windows 11 beta You must be enrolled in the Windows Insider Program. Once done, you will receive the Windows 11 preview as an optional Windows 10 update.

A standalone version is not announced at the moment. The final version of Window 11 for all users is expected to be available in October.