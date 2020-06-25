A new diorama-based puzzle game has broken into mobile stores: The Almost Gone. Adventures, touch control, huge graphic quality and a story full of mysteries: the game is now available for iOS and also for Android.

The Almost Gone is a new game from Playdigious, an editor with titles behind it like Evoland or the hit Dead Cells. With a characteristic graphic style, loaded with ‘point and click’ puzzles and guided by an emotional and adult plot, In The Almost Gone we will live an addictive experience, also tragic. The game just landed in mobile stores, both App Store and google Play Store. And it comes with a 30% discount.

The Almost Gone is a classic exploration game

He was eagerly awaited, had been in a previous registration for a while and in the end has met expectations: The Almost Gone is a high quality mobile game. The idea behind the plot is ‘point and click’ exploration: you have to investigate the different scenes for clues. And these scenes follow each other as dioramas, in 3D and with a graphic style of childish cut and pastel tones that collides with the adult story behind the plot.

The key to the game is to unravel the whole story behind the protagonist. As usually happens in great games, we will gradually advance until we are caught in the complexity of this story.

As warned in the beginning The Almost Gone, ehe game is much more adult than the graphics imply, you have to consider this. Deep, dark, loaded with puzzles to solve, well adapted to touch screens and very intelligent: it is an absolute delight.

The care that has been put into the development of The Almost gone is soaring. This is evident in all the quality details that it distills, both graphically and in the plot; without detracting from the music and sound effects. Such quality comes at a price, although now it can be obtained on sale: only 4.89 euros.

The Almost Gone is highly recommended, although it may be a little short: it has five integrated chapters within the same purchase. And it lacks ads.

the Almost Gone

