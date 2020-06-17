The summer edition of the Steam Game Festival has already started, and this time it brings more content than ever, including not only live streams with developers and interviews, but more than 900 games in demo version.

It is a huge library of video games that will be released soon, that are in early access, or that were recently released and that anyone can download and try for free from their computer for a limited time.

You have until June 22 to try everything you can

Although the festival started on June 6, the demos had not been available until a few hours ago, and can be played until June 22, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Spanish time. The list includes action, adventure, simulation, strategy, RPG, platform, sports, puzzle and more games.

To be able to see the full list from logging in with your Steam account on the official page or simply open the Steam client that will show you the festival announcement on the cover.

Default Steam is going to recommend some demos that may possibly interest you depending on your activity on the platform, but it is highly recommended that you do not stay there but look at your favorite genres in search of interesting games.

The amount is overwhelming and with so little time to test the games you will have to juggle to make decisions. Many games are in early access or will be released in that format later this year, others are already available but you can take the opportunity to try them for free thanks to the demo. An example is the great Desperados III.

