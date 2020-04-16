It has been several months since Behavior Interactive launched the beta of ‘Dead by Daylight Mobile’ in some countries (Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, to be more exact) and, since then, many have been able to experience the terror of this multiplayer title. Now, as its creators promised last year, the stable version has officially reached both the App Store and Google Play.

The game, which comes after originally going through PC and then making the leap to PS4 and Xbox One, has adapted some aspect of the gameplay to mobile devices, but basically maintains the most important experience and mechanics that we already knew: four people must join forces to get away from a ruthless killer (fifth player), which can be human or monster.

Action and terror in abundance

Now you can enjoy the popular 4 by 1 horror and survival game ‘Dead by Daylight’ from your mobile screen, anywhere and with players from all over the world. In a gloomy, dark setting, you can step into the shoes of a ruthless killer or one of the four survivors who they must try to avoid death. And beware, among the available characters of ‘Dead by Daylight’, you will find some of the best-known horror sagas.

As an assassin, you play in the first person and you can be anything, from a powerful slasher to a paranormal entity Chilling, yes, you must learn to master the unique powers of each assassin in order to hunt, capture and sacrifice your victims. As a survivor, you will see the world in the third person and you will have to choose between collaborating with the rest or being selfish; Your chances of survival will vary depending on whether you decide to work in a group or venture solo.

Every killer and every survivor has an extensive system of progression and a multitude of unlockable features that can be customized to suit your playing style. Therefore, we are facing a title where experience, skills and understanding of the environment are key to hunting survivors or to be more cunning than the murderer.

The variety of levels and real human reactions to pure terror make each game an unpredictable scenario, where you will never know what is going to happen. All this seasoned with a chilling setting and music. So now you know, if you enjoy being scared, you can now download ‘Dead by Daylight’ on iOS and Android; It is free, but offers in-app purchases.

