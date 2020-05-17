Yesterday the internet exploded after confirming that Grand Theft Auto V was the free game of the week on the Epic Games Store. Because millions of people tried to get the Rockstar Games gem, it didn’t take long for the store servers to crash. The platform, despite being down for almost a full day, finally came to life. Today you will not have difficulties, You can now download GTA V free for PC from the following link.

It’s hard to remember another free game that has caused so much expectation. Social networks, forums and media echoed the news. On Twitter, for example, GTA V was a trend throughout the day, as users were expressing their discontent at not being able to access the download. Guides to enter the Russian Epic Games Store appeared on some websites, which apparently had no connection problems. However, his fate was the same and he also fell.

Download GTA V free for PC became the biggest bargain during quarantine. Although a large number of companies took advantage of the situation and made reductions in some titles, none had as much impact as yesterday. It is understandable, since we are talking about one of the most popular games of the current generation. Grand Theft Auto V continues to appear in the top global sales positions, and the GTA Online community is one of the most active.

Rockstar Games has an impeccable strategy for launching content in GTA Online. The multiplayer mode constantly get free DLCs to expand the activities offered by the city. The last one is Open Wheel Races, which adds Formula 1-style racing on the streets of Los Santos. What can’t currently be done in GTA Online? Beyond keeping players happy, the modality is also a source of income thanks to microtransactions.

Remember that You only have one week to download _GTA _ * free for PC. After May 21 it will return to its normal price. In addition, the Epic Games Store is giving you the * Premium * edition, which includes a GTA $ 1,000,000 bonus and the “Criminal Business Starter Pack”. The latter gives you access to properties, businesses, weapons, vehicles and cosmetic objects valued at more than GTA $ 10,000,000.

