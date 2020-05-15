Updated news

After quite intense hours in which the possibility that the Epic Games Store offers free of charge one of the most successful Rockstar titles has gone viral, finally the Fortnite company has confirmed the news: You can free download GTA V and forever for a limited time. You will have until next May 21 Download Grand Theft Auto for free on PC.

The edition that you will find in the Epic Games Store is GTA V Premium Edition, including all the content available in GTA Online as well as a $ 1,000,000 bonus for multiplayer. Not bad to start our adventures in the criminal world with our friends. Due to the high level of users who are trying to enter the Epic Games Store to access the game, the company has explained through their Twitter account that they are working to fix the application errors, so they ask for patience for access. .

GTA V Free at Epic Games Store | Epic Games Store

Original news

PC players have numerous offers thanks to platforms such as Uplay, Steam and for a few years in the Epic Games Store. The store of the creators of Fortnite offers us the possibility of getting hold of several games completely free of charge month by month. At 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time) Epic Games would announce its next title to be available, this being nothing more and nothing less than Grand Theft Auto V.

The rumors about his possible arrival at the store jumped in the last hours, but Epic Games itself would have advanced the announcement through its official Twitter account, a message that was later deleted. ‘Grand Theft Auto V free on PC Until May 21. Keep it forever on the Epic Games Store, ’they mentioned on their social media profile.

Without a doubt a masterpiece to attract more public to your digital store, which has gradually enjoyed the approval of the players thanks to its constant offers. The arrival of GTA V free to PC would completely fire the players of this action title on the platform, especially among a community in which Roleplay mode has become the star stream.

But the good news does not end here. A rumor has begun to circulate in the last hours and in which it is mentioned that GTA V would not be the only great game to arrive for free at the Epic Games Store. Nothing more and nothing less than The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition It would be available at no cost on the platform of the creators of Fortnite. Of course, for now there has been no official date for download. As with GTA V, the news about its possible acquisition for all players has been quickly removed.