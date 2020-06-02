The launch of Firefox 77 is scheduled for June 2, 2020, and will be automatically reached for all users who have the browser installed. on Windows, Linux and macOS.

To check for updates right now you can click on the menu button (after horizontal stripes), then on Help and then in About Firefox. It is also possible to download Firefox 77 from Mozilla’s FTP servers, while the latest stable version appears on the official page.

A minor update for most, but very important for certain groups

Firefox 77 is a fairly minor update, among the new features to highlight include certificate management from the about: certificate URL. With options to display individual certificates and export them.

This release also introduces optional permissions on extensions to “overwhelm the user less” with permission requests during installation.

The best news is for those Windows 10 users on laptops with Nvidia graphics cards, both on medium and large screens (resolutions of more or less than 3440×1440 px), which will be receiving WebRender.

WebRender is part of Servo, the rendering engine that came with Quantum, and it’s a technology that basically changes the way the engine works to make it look more like a 3D video game, that is, to make you feel more fluid when we sail.

Mozilla has been expanding it progressively, with Firefox 76 it was enabled for modern Intel notebook users with resolutions lower than 1920×1200, and now it reaches another good handful of users.

