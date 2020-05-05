         You can now download Firefox 76, with a better password manager and expanding WebRender to be faster and more fluid

The official launch of Firefox 76 It is scheduled for May 5, 2020, and although we do not yet have official release notes, it is already possible to download the latest version of the Mozilla browser for Windows, Linux and macOS from the company’s FTP servers.

Although it is a small release compared to other versions, Firefox 76 includes two quite relevant news. The first and that represents the majority of improvements this time is the revamped Lockwise, Firefox’s built-in password manager.

The second has to do with WebRender, the ace up the sleeve that Mozilla has to make your browser faster and more fluid in the post Firefox Quantum era. For the least understood, WebRender is a technology that basically change the way the rendering engine works to look more like a 3D video game.

WebRender is part of Servo, the Servo rendering engine, and it only started activating on 5% of compatible systems a year ago. With Firefox 76, WebRender has expanded to reach modern Intel laptops with resolutions lower than 1920×1200.

Data breach alerts with Firefox Lockwise

The Firefox password manager is basically the protagonist of this update, its news and improvements include data breach warnings, that is, When a site whose credentials you store in the browser has been hacked, your browser will notify you.

In addition to this, If you use a password that has been part of a data breach on another site, Firefox will recommend that you change the password everywhere else you use it.

They have also extended the generation of strong passwords to more sites on the web, and Firefox will suggest a strong password when you click on the password field by registering on a page.

Picture in Picture mode in Firefox

If you don’t have a master password in Firefox, the browser will protect your passwords stored in Lockwise by asking for the password of your user account in Windows and macOS before showing the credentials.

Other improvements to Firefox 76 include a new option in the mini video player to switch between full screen and the default PiP mode by double-clicking. Also support for Audio Worklets that allow Firefox users enter a Zoom call if you need to download additional components.

