You can now download and install the beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Apple has launched the first public beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Both versions were rolled out to developers after the announcement of WWDC 2021. Now, any user with a compatible iPhone or iPad will be able to install it on their device and try all the new features, which will officially arrive in autumn.

The user who wishes to install the new version must access, through their compatible iPhone or iPad, the beta program on the Apple website. You will need to install a configuration profile that will allow you to download the trial version. After taking the first steps, Apple will send the update to the device. The new version can be installed from Settings> General> Software update. It is, remember, a non-final version, so it can be unstable.

The iOS 15 public beta includes most of the news announced by Apple during WWDC last June. Among them, new FaceTime features, such as the function to create links for other users to join the video call, SharePlay to share the broadcast, or the option to activate a blurred background. iOS 15 also includes a new notification design and the ability to extract text from an image or photograph. Other new features, such as support for Siri offline, are not yet available.

The iPad version includes the same functions as iOS 15. It also adds new formats for the split screen or the option to create quick notes without having to enter the application, among other features.

WatchOS and tvOS Public Betas Also Available

Along with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple has released the watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 betas. At the moment, the beta version of macOS 12 is not yet available. To update the Apple Watch, it will be necessary to download the configuration profile from the Apple website and update the system from the ‘Watch’ app on the iPhone. In the case of tvOS 15, the beta can be applied through the configuration of the device itself.

New versions of Apple operating systems they will be available to everyone in the fall. The update schedule is progressing apace. In fact, the company confirmed that the public betas would arrive during the month of July, and has released them ahead of time. New updates will arrive in the coming weeks that will add more features and fix bugs found in previous versions.

