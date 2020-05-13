Until now, many images of the British museum, but in times of confinement it is appreciated that there is a substantial increase in supply: 280,000 Creative Commons images have been included, which added to what is available reaches 1.9 million images.

All these photographs can be downloaded, adapted and used free of charge for non-commercial purposes, provided they are credited to the museum. And, for the first time since the launch of the online catalog in 2007, users can explore the 4.5 million digitized objects to date on mobile phones and tablets.

The museum’s plan to increase its digital presence is not new. In fact, this exact release was originally planned for later this year. Still, driven by closings and cancellations around the world, the institution’s team decided to present the new images well in advance. hoping to provide cultural comfort to those taking refuge in their homes.

Allowing the public to download and transform images allows users to more fully interact with museum artifacts, making them participants in the creation of cultural history.

Some of the objects on the site have also been scanned and loaded in such detail that viewers can explore invisible nooks and crannies with the naked eye.

Among the artifacts depicted in such high definition are the Rosetta Stone; Hoa Hakananai’a, a Rapa Nui sculpture from Easter Island; the Game of Ur, a board game approximately 5,000 years old that once delighted Mesopotamia residents; and a roll of 1,600-year-old Chinese admonitions.

