You can now customize the new-generation Xbox controller to your liking, before buying it | Gaming

Xbox Design Lab reopens its doors, so you can now fully customize your next-generation controller, even record a text, before buying.

The gamers have a very special bond with your game controller. It is something that Microsoft has understood better than anyone, because it is the only one that allows customize it to the maximum before you buy it.

A few months ago, before the launch of Xbox Series X, it closed its customization service Xbox Design Lab, to adapt it to the new command. Yesterday he reopened it, incorporating the small variations that the Xbox Series X gamepad releases.

In Xbox Design Lab you can Fully customize your Xbox Series X controller before you buy it. Keep in mind that it not only works for the console: also works on PC, Android and iOS.

This new gamepad does not bring great changes with respect to the Xbox One. It has been redesigned to better adapt to all types of hands, it has a hybrid crosshead, textured triggers, and a button to share photos and videos.

As you can see in the previous video, Xbox Design Lab lets you change the colors of different parts of the controlleras well as the triggers, stick, and action buttons. There are million combinations, so you can create a unique controller that no one else in the world has.

It is even possible engrave a text on the front, up to a maximum of 16 characters: your name, your avatar, whatever you want:

The best of all is that despite the customizations it costs the same, 69.99 euros, as the standard remote that is sold on Amazon (although be careful, which is now reduced to 47 euros).

Of course, if you want to engrave the personalized text, you have to add another 9.99 euros.

A great Xbox initiative, which many gamers will appreciate. Who doesn’t love playing with their own custom controller? You can create your own at the Xbox Design Lab.

