Confinement has triggered the use of video calls, and this in turn has triggered the success of applications such as Zoom, which have seen their downloads multiply. Facebook has taken note of Zoom and co, and has created its Messenger Rooms, group video calls designed to form virtual rooms with family or friends and chat as long as it takes. And this function is already available since yesterday Thursday.

Facebook Messenger Rooms

Until 50 contacts can come together in these virtual rooms and talk without a time limit. Messenger Rooms allows you start and share rooms on Facebook through the Newsfeed, Groups and Events section. And soon “we will add the possibility of creating rooms also from Instagram Direct, WhatsApp and Portal ”.

The rooms can be created directly from Messenger or Facebook and gives you the possibility to share links to invite anyone to join, even if they don’t have a Facebook account. You can start and share rooms on Facebook through News, Groups and Events, so it’s easy for you to stop by whenever you want. Too choose who can see and join your room, or even remove someone from the room and lock the room if you don’t want anyone else to join.

Differences USA – World

According to Facebook, “Facebook users around the world can create a room from Messenger, and North American users can create a room from Facebook. We’re also starting to roll out the ability to host up to 50 people in a room globally.”

AI backgrounds and lighting filters

In addition to the augmented reality effects of Messenger, Facebook is starting to implement new effects powered by Artificial Intelligence in Messenger Rooms to improve your mobile Messenger video conferences. The rooms will feature con 360-degree backgrounds for you to customize, from the beach to a luxurious apartment on the water.

There is 14 new camera filters offering ambient lighting forTo illuminate your space and your face. And Facebook is adding new augmented reality effects so you can celebrate birthdays or camp at home.

To create your room, be sure to download the latest version of the Facebook and Messenger mobile app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store and the Messenger desktop app from the Microsoft Store or Mac App Store.