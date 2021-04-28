You can now buy used cars with Bitcoins, where?

Motoreto is the first used vehicle trading platform in the sector to allow payment through the star cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

April 28, 2021 (09:30 CET)

With Motoreto you can buy and reserve used vehicles paying with Bitcoin. Photo: iStock

The world is advancing by leaps and bounds and digitization reaches sectors of all kinds, including the most traditional. Not long ago we made you know Motorbike, a Spanish startup that developed a online platform for the sale of used cars that puts the customer in contact with the dealer. One of the main objectives of the company is to modernize and digitize a sector as traditional as this.

Now, they have given one step further thanks to a new possibility who give their customers: power buy or reserve a used vehicle through its platform using Bitcoin. Many call it “the gold of the 21st century”: it is a cryptocurrency, a digital currency on the rise in recent years and that little by little attracts the interest of large companies and investors.

Motoreto already supports the payment of a vehicle or its reservation through Bitcoin.

Without going further, Tesla announced a few months ago its intention to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment for their cars and his investment of up to 1,500 million dollars, a news that rocked the world of cryptocurrencies and that raised the price of BTC, just because of this mere announcement by Elon Musk, by more than 13 percent.

A digital asset, for many still unknown and utopian, which is now available on the platform of Motoreto, thanks to your union with Criptan, another platform that allows integrate payment with Bitcoin in business. “It is one more step in our idea of ​​being a disruption in the sector and advancing according to the needs of users and dealers. And one more example of how we are transforming the market towards a global market ”, affirms the CEO of Motoreto, Marco Conde.