You can now buy the new Xiaomi Mi Band 6 in Amazon Spain, and it comes with an offer included | Technology

One of the main technological novelties of the year is Xiaomi’s new Mi Band 6, which can finally be purchased in Spain through some stores. Amazon is one of them.

The new Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is here, undoubtedly one of the reference smart bracelets for the remainder of 2021, with the capacity even to replace the vast majority of smart watches, at least the cheapest of all.

Presented just a few weeks ago in China by Xiaomi, it has just arrived in Spain. Without going further, You can now buy the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 on Amazon, and on sale: drops to 39.99 euros if you apply the 5 euro discount coupon available in this store.

Latest edition of the Xiaomi activity bracelet with physical activity monitor, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement with a better and larger screen.

It is a competitive price, especially if we consider that it has just been put on sale, so you still have a lot of time to pay for it. Of course, the shipping will take about 3-4 days, a little longer than usual in Amazon.

More health-related features

Of course, reasons to buy the new Xiaomi smartband are not lacking, starting with everything it contributes when it comes to measuring values ​​related to health and fitness. Now it goes much further than it did before, and it is not limited to even counting steps and beats.

One of the novelties of the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is that it measures SpO2, that is, the oxygen saturation in the blood. This information is especially useful to know the state of your lungs and detect potential health problems, which obviously will later have to be confirmed by a doctor.

More and more watches and smartbands measure SpO2, although few do so for less than 40 euros that the Mi Band 6 costs.

More screen with AMOLED panel

Viewing data, such as time, messages or steps, is now better than ever. The AMOLED panel that already had previous versions grows a little more and reaches 1.56 “, so it increases the comfort when looking at the screen.

It does all this without sacrificing battery life, one of the strengths of the Mi Band that has always made a difference. It stays above three weeks, well over what any smartwatch can offer today.

Of course, some functions such as the heart rate or sleep quality sensor remain, which are already absolutely essential for millions of people around the world.

Competition is tougher than ever

Until not too long ago, the Xiaomi Mi Band practically flew alone in the bracelet sector, but that is not the case at all.

Now there are countless smartbands for sale and some are really competitive. For example, there is the Amazfit Band, practically a clone but that also has Alexa as a virtual assistant and that costs much less than 30 euros on Amazon.

Another tough rival to peel is the recently announced Huawei Band 6, with an even larger screen size, although in its case the price is much higher.

