You can now buy graphics cards, but at inflated prices

Buying graphics cards was, until about a week ago, something practically impossible, unless we were willing to accept prices that were even, to triple the recommended retail price by NVIDIA and AMD.

Those of you who read us daily are clear about how we got to that situation, and who had to be identified as guilty. On the one hand we had the theme of chip shortage, a reality that has affected the technology sector in general, and on the other hand it was also necessary to take into account the lack of important materials for the manufacture of this type of components. However, what made buying graphics cards at their recommended price a pipe dream was the rise of cryptocurrency mining.

Since the stock of graphics cards began to decrease alarmingly, I told you that the main cause was, without any doubt, the abnormal increase in demand for these types of components, from the cryptocurrency mining sector. Many did not agree with that approach, but the situation in the market today only proves me right, and leaves us with a new dose of reality, after all. it’s not by chance that the gradual collapse of Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies, has coincided with a greater availability of graphics cards.

At the time of writing this article, it was possible to buy a wide variety of graphics cards, both low-end and mid-range, high-end and top-of-the-range, including models as desired as the ones. RTX 3070 and RTX 3080, and also the Radeon RX 6700 XT and above, and even the GTX 16 and RTX 2060. A good news that, however, is accompanied by a bad one, and that is that prices are still at unacceptable levels.

When can we buy graphics cards at normal prices?

It is impossible to give a specific date, but the important thing is that we started to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The situation that this latest cryptocurrency mining boom has brought us into was much worse than the previous one, as the shortage of graphics cards was much greater, and prices rose to unimaginable levels. I am not exaggerating, remember that the RTX 3080, for example, reached 3,000 euros in resale.

At the time of writing this article, one of the graphics cards with the best price-performance value that we can find is the RX 6700 XT, which is available from 748.80 euros in reconditioned version (maintains the two-year warranty). Its recommended price, with the reference design, is 489.99 euros. The Radeon RX 6800 is available for 999.90 euros (its recommended price is 599.99 euros), and other models such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT are in the range of the 1,800 euros.

On the NVIDIA side, MSI’s RTX 3080 SUPRIM X is available for 1,499.90 euros, and the RTX 3070 SUPRIM from that same assembler has a cost of 1,099 euros. The recommended price of both in their reference design (Founders Edition) is 719 and 519 euros, respectively. We can find the RTX 3070 from 899.90 euros, and the RTX 3080 Ti from 1,699 euros (its recommended price in the Founders Edition version is 1,199 euros).

I’m convinced that the evolution of cryptocurrencies over the next few weeks will be key in this regard, and that it will depend on whether the stock of graphics cards improves, or worsens, and also that their prices rise or fall considerably. If the downward trend continues, and production by NVIDIA and AMD continues to improve, availability will continue to improve and it will be possible to buy graphics cards at prices ever closer to those recommended. However, if cryptocurrencies rise again, the opposite will happen.