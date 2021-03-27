Related news

Tesla starts accepting cryptocurrencies for the sale of their electric vehicles. The CEO of the company, Elon Musk, He announced it this Wednesday through a message thread on your favorite social network. “You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin,” the South African businessman announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

With this move, Tesla complies with what it announced on January 8, when it advanced the initiative although it avoided putting a date on it. However, for now It is only possible to get a company vehicle in exchange for bitcoins in the US. Musk himself has advanced that this option will be available in other countries “later this year.”

In addition, the recently self-proclaimed ‘Tecno-Rey’ of Tesla has advanced that the cryptocurrencies received for these transactions will remain as is in the company’s portfolio. “Without converting them to fiat currency”, as assured in another message on Twittter.

In this way, the bitcoins that are entered with the sale of cars and other products would go on to swell the virtual portfolio that the company already has. Precisely, last January, the automobile company announced that had invested 1,500 million dollars from your own treasury in this digital currency. And with the anticipation of continuing to increase the item, as reported to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, for its acronym in English).

After weeks in which Musk was in favor of the cryptocurrency in repeated messages, the listed company explained that with this operation he was looking for “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cashHowever, he acknowledged: “We have and can acquire digital assets that may be subject to volatile market prices, impairment and unique risks of loss“.

For the sake of potential customers who might be thinking of buying a Tesla in cryptocurrency, the company reported that “only use internal and open source software and operates the bitcoin nodes directly. “A few tools in whose deployment the team of the company’s chief financial officer, recently proclaimed” Master of Currency “, has participated.

After knowing the news, the price of bitcoin rises about 3% up to around $ 57,000. A small jump compared to anticipating the strategy two months ago. In addition, the highest prices of the session are quite far from the 62,000 ‘greenbacks’ in which the recent highs of a cryptocurrency are located.