You can now buy a Cupra Formentor with a 150 hp diesel engine

Cupra continues to expand its product offering slowly but surely. It has recently introduced new engines to the Formentor range, among which highlights the integration of a diesel engine. Yes, the famous 2-liter block from the Volkswagen Group is now available in the Cupra Formentor. But there are more news.

We started with the diesel engine because it is the one that most attracts our attention. And it is that the young sports firm wants to open its range of possibilities to attract clients. So this 2.0 TDI arrives at the brand in its mechanical version of 150 CV. It is offered with both manual transmission and front-wheel drive, as well as with the 7-speed DSG linked to the 4Drive.

In the first case, with manual gearbox, the maximum torque is 340 Nm between 1,600 and 3,000 rpm. According to its file, it accelerates from 0 to 100 in 9.3 seconds, reaches 205 km / h and approves a combined consumption of 5.1 liters. Meanwhile, the variant with double clutch transmission and all-wheel drive gives a torque of 360 Nm between 1,600 and 2,750 laps. Its benefits are a 0 to 100 in 8.6 seconds and a top of 203 km / h, declaring a mixed consumption of 6.2 l / 100 km.

Two new gasoline variants also arrive

But the Cupra Formentor also takes the opportunity to introduce two more gasoline variants. The motor 2.0 TSI comes to the sports crossover in version of 190 hp, DSG gearbox and 4Drive traction. To this must be added the incorporation of a 2.0 TSI variant of 245 hp with 7-speed DSG gearbox, although this time with front-end drive for the VZ finish.

We recall that the Formentor was previously available with 150 and 310 hp gasoline mechanics, as well as with 204 and 245 hp plug-in hybrid variants (PHEV) with Eco label. Do you want to know all their prices?

Cupra Formentor prices

Engine Finish Traction Gearbox Price Engine Finish Traction Gearbox Price Formentor 1.5 TSI 150 CV Manual 6v Front 31,670 € Formentor 1.5 TSI 150 CV DSG 7v Front 33,870 € Formentor 2.0 TSI 190 CV DSG 7v 4Drive 39,990 € VZ 2.0 TSI 245 CV DSG 7v Front 44,790 € VZ 2.0 TSI 310 CV DSG 7v 4Drive € 46,920 Formentor PHEV 204 CV DSG 6v Front € 38,640 Formentor 2.0 TDI 150 CV Manual 6v Front € 34,890 Formentor 2.0 TDI 150 CV DSG 7v 4Drive € 39,990 VZ PHEV 245 CV DSG 6v Front € 45,350

Source – Cupra