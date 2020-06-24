Pura’s campaign, It’s What They’d Want, was created by the FCB Inferno agency for the UK

This company was founded in Cheshire, in the north-west of the European nation, and is still managed by a family

One of its main missions as a brand is to try to create sustainable products accessible to the public.

One of the most effective ways to make a campaign resonate with your target audience is through the recommendations of satisfied customers. For years people have been paying more attention to other people about the quality of a brand, service or product; especially when it comes to a former consumer. Of course, there are environments where getting this type of content is a little more complex, so creativity is required.

Such is the case of the Pura brand. This UK company produces baby wipes for baby hygiene. As its greatest added value, it wants to distinguish itself from massive corporations with a much more natural and home-like approach. So she is also very interested in having the same customers campaign for them. But since infants are rarely very active in reviewing goods and services, he decided to take an alternate approach.

So, for his new campaign, he did not hire professional actors or shoot a short film full of great talents. The video is actually a group of babies who, with sounds, a couple of grimaces and screams, recommend the brand’s products. Of course, the campaign is not possible to understand only with audio. So the brand began subtitling the entire commercial, so that people would not miss a single word of the speech of these infants.

Campaign that bets on the tenderness factor

It is not uncommon for babies to appear in an activation, especially when they are assets intended for this particular population. Gerber is a perfect example of the trend, because even its brand image is literally a newborn. Kripsy Kreme is also a notable example, as the company gifted donuts on February 29 to all new parents in a campaign to promote their home service. Even Aeroméxico has done it.

Related Notes

It is evident that each of these commercial proposals, in one way or another, are betting on the tenderness that babies arouse in people to attract attention. Again, there are times when the brand is directly related to this population, so your campaign must include them in some way. But the same way in which they are presented on screen has a very clear intention. The most crucial question is, does it actually work?

It depends. There are many people, with or without children, who believe that babies are tender and attract their attention. Of course, for parents it can be even more attractive. In this sense, this type of campaign helps increase fair brand recognition among the most valuable audience for the business. At the same time, its overuse could generate consumer rejection without great affinity to infants, which can affect their general reputation.

Other ways to generate tenderness

Sure, babies aren’t the only tool a campaign has to move consumers. In 2013, Mondelez used simple community satisfaction among human beings to generate positive emotions among his audience. Pets are also one of the big weaknesses of consumers, as the Super Bowl 2015 showed. And of all animals, perhaps puppies are the ones that generate the most positive universal reaction.

What wins a campaign to generate tenderness in the public? According to the ACR, love, affection and similar emotions are in fact very powerful and relevant factors within the purchasing dynamics of families. Forbes points out that, in general, tenderness and other positive emotions can help the consumer to better evaluate the spot in question. And USC reaffirms that, like any emotional content, they perform better commercially.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299