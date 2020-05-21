Editorial: Technology / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage

It is increasingly recurrent that a large part of food purchases are made online and through a Smartphone. An option that is easier, more comfortable and safer in these times, but that today also becomes a much more technological and integrated experience.

In 2019 Samsung Electronics Chile incorporated the white line Family hub, a refrigerator that allows smart food management, connectivity and entertainment, being a relevant element to give life to a connected house.

Thanks to its View InsideYou can look at everything the refrigerator has inside at any time from your Smartphone, tablet or from the same screen incorporated in its doors, without the need to open it every time you want to search for something. In addition, it is possible to manually enter the expiration date of your foods so that the refrigerator automatically notifies you when they expire.

It also helps organize purchases by creating a shopping list, and making notes and reminders. This thanks to the fact that it has three internal cameras that visualize the food you have, so that you can check from anywhere through the app, the homonymous Family Hub.

“In this way, before placing an order in a supermarket, store or through delivery applications, you can review what is missing and place an order without even opening the refrigerator,” explains Leonardo Miranda, White Line Master Trainer at Samsung Electronics Chile.

With this new modality, people can make their purchases remotely, leaving behind forgetting certain products and spending time reviewing exactly what they need to buy. Also, through the refrigerator screen you can cook, use suggested recipes or search for new ones, write down the ingredients you need with a simple touch and thus create lists with only the necessary products.

The actress Camila lopez, highlights that Family Hub has facilitated several tasks at home and is useful for more efficient management of food use, as it receives alerts if some products are close to their expiration date.

“That alerting me about the foods that are about to expire allows me to organize myself and prioritize using two yogurts that have two days left to prepare a cake or any other preparation and take advantage of those foods. Also, I can leave reminder notes or receive messages from someone in my family and review them from the app on the phone, ”says Camila. Another plus that the actress highlights is the screen built into the smart refrigerator, which works like a TV in the kitchen to follow videos with recipes, watch different programs or simply listen to music with Spotify.

The Family Hub will allow you to have your family connected, since you can share news, messages and special moments. So you can see photos, stickers, drawings and write or draw your own notes.

Leonardo Miranda explains that it must be taken into account that there is an energy expenditure associated with the times that the doors of a refrigerator are opened and points out that when the doors are opened, the refrigerator detects that it loses energy and its compressor – which ultimately acts like the heart of the refrigerator – it activates automatically to generate the cold.

