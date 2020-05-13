By Rodolfo León

We believe that both Assassin’s Creed Origins how Odyssey They are fantastic open world games, but the strong focus given to RPG systems was not the best, especially when it comes to the Hidden Blade. Fortunately, it seems that the new installment, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, will correct that section.

A key example of how this saga has changed is the way stealth works in the previously mentioned games. In both titles, it is possible to sneak attack, but the damage depends on the level of your character, your team and the skills you have acquired. If your assassin skills aren’t developed enough, then you won’t be able to kill the simplest guards with the Hidden Blade, a key feature of this franchise.

Ubisoft is committed to correcting many errors in the series with Valhalla, and its director, Ashraf Ismail, He reiterated it in a recent interview with Kotaku:

“We continue with the idea that Eivor is not a trained assassin. Eivor is a Viking who receives this amazing weapon and must learn very fast. At the beginning of this experience, Eivor will learn a technique that, with the right moment, can kill any enemy with a single blow. ”

The statement is somewhat vague, but it seems the team is really trying hard to correct the criticism Origins and Oddysey received, particularly in the stealth section.

Source: Kotaku

.