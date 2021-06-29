You can hear the noises of Mars thanks to this recording by Zhurong

What’s the smell of clouds? And what does the red planet sound like? The first question we have heard and repeated numerous times, thanks to an old acquaintance from television commercials. But it is not easy to answer. On the other hand, the second has a quick answer, since to find out it is enough to listen to a recording of the noises from Mars. Yes, it is not crazy. Exist. In fact, there are already several rovers that have taken recordings of this type to send them to Earth. The most recent, published on Sunday June 27 by the China National Space Agency (CNSA), is the work of rover Zhurong, whose landing on Martian soil occurred last May.

But he has not only dedicated himself to recording the noises of Mars. He has also sent panoramic photographs of the place where it is located and has even placed the camera strategically to take a selfie. Be careful, this is not new. Other vehicles, such as InSight NASA, they already preceded Zhurong in that of the selfies. You have to see how cute these Martian rovers are.

The spooky noises of Mars

The red planet is a pretty busy place right now. There are several rovers that have landed there in recent years and that still continue with their raids.

The purpose of this recording was to listen to the Martian wind

Among them is Perseverance, the NASA vehicle whose landing occurred in February this year. He also sent an audio file with recordings of the noises from Mars. We should be used to it by now, but hearing what is playing on the neighboring planet is still fascinating.

Now, why are these ghostly-looking sounds? As CNSA scientists explained after the presentation of the files, the initial objective was to listen to the Martian wind.

In fact, it is one of Zhurong’s missions, although he will also take care of analize the chemical composition of the soil and look for signs of water.

For now, we can see some of his work on the Twitter account of the Chinese Space Agency. There, they have posted the video with the recording of the noises of Mars, but also a 360º view taken from the rover, the process by which the vehicle drops the camera and moves away to take a selfie and even the landing of the past. Month of May.

It is exciting that there is so much movement on Mars, but it is even more exciting that we can follow him from home.

Also in Ezanime.net