“You can have the ball, but if you don’t believe, you don’t shoot, you don’t score … you don’t win”

07/09/2021 at 6:20 PM CEST

Antonio Conte never leaves anyone indifferent when he speaks and he has done it again. In an interview with the ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’, the Italian coach valued the duel that Italy faced Spain in the semifinals of the Eurocup and that fell on the Italian side. For Conte, Italy deserved the pass.

“Italy is in the final with all the credit. Because she proved to be more complete than any opponent she encountered and was able to handle different situations in the game. We were not lucky with Spain, we were more complete, “said Antonio Conte.

Regarding the duel, the Italian coach indicated that the possession that the Spanish team enjoyed was of little use because it was not reflected in the result: “My opinion about Spain’s game against Italy is less enthusiastic than that of many others that I have read. Or listened. There has been a lot of talk about your possession and dominance of the game. But what does dominating the game mean and what should it contribute? As I understand it, it should lead to scoring actions and dangerous situations for opponents. And from this point of view, the Spanish dominance against Italy was not so evident. ““In football to win you have to know how to do everything, depending on the moments of the game. If you’re good at just one thing, it’s not always good enough, “he said.