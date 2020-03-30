Do you want GOL to broadcast Wrestlemania 34?

Do you want GOL to broadcast Wrestlemania 34? It’s in your hands. The television network has launched a challenge to the followers of Planeta Wrestling through its Twitter account. If we get it the show will air next Sunday.

After the incredible success of the Wrestlemania 33 broadcast on GOL, we proposed a new broadcast to the network for next week, in this case the Wrestlemania 34 event to continue with the broadcast timeline.

What if next week @Gol’s friends broadcast # Wrestlemania34? From 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. living the best action from New Orleans! #WWEenGol

Are we asking for it? Or are we announcing it? #RT so that it can be seen that #WWE fans in Spain are at the top !! pic.twitter.com/0vv0oWYQzs

– Planet Wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) March 29, 2020

The official GOL Twitter account published a Tweet mentioning ours and indicating that if that Tweet reaches 3000 RT they will make it possible.

If this tweet reaches 3000 RT we make it possible 🙏😜 #WWEenGOL https://t.co/633CmlVsHn

– GOL (#QuedateEnCasa 🏠⚽️) (@Gol) March 29, 2020

WWE and Planeta Wrestling fans have turned to this and in less than 12 hours it has reached 2,000 RT. It seems that now it is more than ever in our hands for WWE to have visibility on television in Spain again.

The broadcast of WWE Wrestlemania 33 was a complete success in part because of the presence of Latino commentators Carlos Cabrera and Marcelo Rodriguez. Much of the comments on social networks praised the decision to broadcast the show with Carlos and Marcelo at the comment table, as this was one of the weaknesses of the previous WWE stage on GOL.

The WWE Universe is very strong in Spain and we just needed an opportunity like this for wrestling to be back in the position it deserves. Do you want GOL to broadcast Wrestlemania 34? We have to answer!

