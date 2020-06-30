Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

At the Pokémon presentation in mid-June, Pokémon Sword & Shield players were invited to participate in Raids or Raids of shiny or multi-colored Zeraora, a unique Pokémon that would first appear in this form. The most interesting thing is that by defeating him 1 million times, players could receive this special creature. The coaches got it and can now claim it, so below we tell you how to get it.

The Zeraora Battles event was available from June 17-28 and players had to face off against a Dynamax and shiny version of Zeraora, so they would have to join other coaches to defeat it. The goal of one million defeats was reached days before the end of the event, on June 24, so the players ensured that they obtained not only a Zeraora, but its shiny version, apart from Armorite Ore.

How to get the shiny Zeraora in Pokémon Sword & Shield?

The singular creature and the Armorite Ore are now available and users will be able to get them before 6:59 PM on July 6 next (Mexico City time). If you want to claim these rewards, you will need to have Pokémon HOME, the new free application, but with subscription elements, to store Pokémon.

In order to obtain it, it is enough to bring a Pokémon from Pokémon HOME to Pokémon Sword & Shield, it does not matter if the Pokémon is from a main installment of the series or from Pokémon GO. If you want to know more about Pokémon HOME, we invite you to check this page.

In case you missed it: Powerful creatures will arrive in Pokémon Sword & Shield with the Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra expansions.

Afterward, all you have to do is get the mystery gift containing Zeraora and the Armorite Ore through the Pokémon HOME mobile app.

If you have Pokémon Sword & Shield, but did not participate in a Raid, don’t worry, you can still claim these rewards, as the trainers who beat Zeraora 1 million times unlocked the Pokémon for all players.

We tell you that this is the last Pokémon that was added to Pokémon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon. Apart from the fact that it is a singular creature, you can get it in its shiny form. You should know that it is the only official way to obtain it so far, so you should miss the opportunity to claim it.

And you, did you participate in the Raids of shiny Zeraora? Have you already claimed this exclusive version of this Pokémon? Tell us in the comments.

Since we are talking about Pokémon Sword & Shield, we take this opportunity to tell you that the Isle of Armor expansion is also available, with which you can find a feature that first appeared in Pokémon Yellow. We remind you that you must pay close attention to the Expansion Pass you buy, since it must be according to the version of the title you have in order to play it.

Pokémon Sword & Shield is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find more about him if you visit his file or if you consult our written review.

