you can get it for 326 euros

Every year the telephones are counted on the fingers of one hand that, during their presentation, they are capable of agreeing to all technology journalists. A phone that, both in terms of performance and price, represent the perfect purchase for 90% of people. That phone that, when a family member or friend asks us for a recommendation, we all answer the same thing. And if we also have an offer to get the realme GT, it makes it an even higher recommendation.

This year it has not been necessary or want to reach the end of the year to be clear about it. The realme GT is a safe bet, both in specifications and in the price with which it goes on sale. If it was already difficult to recommend another phone, during this week of offers in some of the most important marketplaces, it is even more so.

realme GT went on sale on June 21 on realme.com, Amazon and AliExpress, but today you can only find units in the latter, since stock was out of stock in just 2 days. On AliExpress, adding the launch offers, with the offer from the website itself, and additional coupons for purchases over 300 euros (43VERANOALI), it stays at only 326 euros in the 8GB version and 128GB of storage, instead of the 369 euros. Completely insane.

Without a doubt, the realme GT is called to be the most important product of this week of sale.

realme GT, the phone that has broken all the molds

In Hypertext we have already analyzed the realme GT and the verdict was clear: it is very difficult to find a phone that is just as powerful for the same price. Apart from the offer we found, the realme GT has caught our attention for:

A processor at the level of the most expensive mobile phones on the market. While other brands that mount the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G are going to figures above a thousand euros, it actually cuts it in half. That is one of the aspects that makes it the flagship killer on the market.

The second aspect is its 65W fast charging system, something that is not even seen in the flagships of other brands. We will be able to charge our realme GT, safely, in just over an hour. Surely no one in their homes has a telephone that is capable of, or wants to, come close to those times.

To respond to the most demanding users who also use their phone to play games, in addition to the Qualcomm 888 processor, the reame GT features an enhanced version of LPDDR5, which increases performance by 16%. In addition, it has a sequential read performance of up to 6400MB / s, while other processors in the same family stay at 5,000MB / s. So that we understand each other, no, that the game does not crash, not even at the most important moment, as it happens other times.

And of course, a processor capable of performing at these speeds needs a cooling system to match. In the case of the realme GT we see an innovative stainless steel steam cooling system, capable of accelerating the internal circulation of water vapor to reduce the temperature by up to 15º. In addition, it is an intelligent cooling system that works only when it sees that the core can overheat.

The last aspect in which realme GT also makes the mark is the photographic one, with a triple camera signed by SONY and that is divided into: a 64MP main to capture the maximum detail, an 8MP wide angle to leave nothing out of the plane, and a 4MP macro lens. Together, they cover all the aspects that anyone needs when it comes to taking the best photo.

That in the hardware section, but in the software it is not far behind and thanks to it we will obtain incredible images even in dark scenarios using the Supernightscape mode.

In summary, if we add the launch promotions to all these specifications, the realme GT offer makes it the best phone you were looking for.

