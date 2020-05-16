Here you can see how to fix Google Voice Search if this function does not work for you. As you may know, the technology giant Google has launched a voice search function, in which Google responds just by saying “Hey Google” or the command “Hello Google” and you will have a complete search window.

Once this search window opens, listen to your voice again for any search you want to do. This feature is being implemented on computers, mobile devices, Smart TVs, consoles and smart home modules (like Google Home) alike. In addition, it provides a lot of functionality to the user.

Despite the fact that this feature is one of the most popular that Google has released to date, it still has difficulties when it does not work properly or when it causes a strange problem. Such as Google recognizing your voice, but not registering the search later or not recognizing your voice at all.

Fix Google Voice Search: what causes this problem?

As with smart devices, there are several reasons that can cause problems in Google Voice Search. This is due to several cases of users who have expressed problems and we will mention some of them.

Inactive backend servers: There are several cases in which this Google service was inactive in the backend. If the service is down, there is nothing you can do except wait for it to be up again.

Incorrect language setting: There is also a possibility that the language you are speaking does not match the one that Google Voice Search is configured for. By default, US English is the one that is configured, but you can check this setting anyway.

Problems with the microphone: if your microphone does not work, Google will not be able to register your voice automatically and it is as if nothing had happened. So you should troubleshoot your microphone and see if it really is the cause of the problem.

Internet problems: when you search through the voice command “Ok Google”, an internet connection is always used to get the results you want. If you have a bad, limited or intermittent internet connection, the search will not work and you will not get satisfactory results.

Incorrect application data: Google Voice Search is part of your main application, which is installed on your smartphone. If this app is damaged or missing data, the voice functionality will not work at all. Restarting the app and then restarting your entire device can solve the problem.

This way, if you do not have satisfactory results when you try to solve these external problems, you will have to follow the alternatives below to fix Google Voice Search in a satisfactory way.

1.- Fix Google Voice Search: restart your device

The first thing you should do is completely reboot your device before taking any other action. This because your mobile or device can have many error processes and corrupt configurations. This causes your device to go into an error phase or any configuration to conflict with corrupt data.

All you have to do is reboot your device if you have any errors. This way you will erase the corrupted temporary settings and the device will be clean. If you have a smart device, you must turn it off completely by holding down the power button and selecting the “Turn off” option.

Wait a couple of minutes to turn it on again. After you turn it on, try using the Google Voice Search app again to verify that there is no problem.

If you have a device plugged in

If you have the problem that Google does not recognize your voice or voice search does not work on any device you have connected, including Smart TVs, computers, among others, you just have to follow the steps we give you here.

1.- To start, turn off your device correctly.

2.- Remove the power cable of the device in question from the power outlet. Similarly, you should hold down the power button for about 5 seconds.

3.- Then, wait about 3 minutes before plugging everything in and turning your device on again. You should only check if you no longer have problems with the application.

2.- Disable energy saving mode

Almost all smartphones have a “power saving” mode. Which allows you to minimize the use of resources and maximize the operating time of your device. In Power Saver mode, all additional resources and functions are closed. As well as, the processes that run in the background.

This includes the Google Voice Search module that runs silently in the background. If this process stops, how will it respond to your voice commands?

You should know that the method to disable the Power Saving mode will be different from one mobile to another. To get started, swipe your finger down to the top of the screen when you’re on the home page.

Now look for the Power Saver option, which is usually represented by a battery icon.

You just need to make sure it’s completely disabled. If it isn’t, disable it and try using the search functionality. You just have to check if the problem has been solved.

3.- Check the status of the backend server

You should know that Google has periods of downtime where its services are not available to be used by users. These periods occur due to server maintenance or also due to updating servers with new features.

Similarly, you may be able to use Google Voice Search because backend servers are currently unavailable. So you should check the platforms forums like Twitter, Reddit and Google to confirm if the problem is on your side or in the backend. If you see similar reports from other users, there is nothing you can do except wait for the servers to be operational again.

4.- Fix Google Voice Search: Check your internet connection

It is possible that the “Ok Google” listening module does not require an internet connection, but what comes after this will surely need one. Google requires an active and open internet connection to process your search query and after obtaining the results from the servers, it must display them on your screen.

If you are using any public internet or by organizations such as your office, hospitals, coffee shops, among others, you must switch to your mobile data and then try to access Google Voice Search. Only when you are absolutely sure that the problem is not due to an internet connection, you should go ahead with other solutions.

5.- Make sure the correct person is operating the device

Google has a way of identifying and responding only to those users whose voice has been saved in its database. For example, if you have a smartphone and have trained your voice for Google Voice Search, it will only respond to your commands.

If someone else tries to operate the Google search mechanism, they will not respond because they do not recognize the voice of their owner. If you want to add your voice to Google, you should ask the other person to unlock the device for you.

Now you can go to Google settings and add the new person. You can also train Google to detect your voice. Once you are absolutely sure that the correct person is accessing Google Voice Search, only the correct users will continue with the other alternatives.

6.- Update the Google Voice Search application

On many occasions, Google recognized that there is a problem and an error with the voice search module and launched an update to solve this problem. In addition to this, new features can also be introduced and deployed through the update itself.

Normally, the apps on your smartphone update automatically over time, but they don’t if you don’t have your device connected to WiFi. If it is connected to your mobile internet, the smart device will delay the update process.

To manually update the applications, you must first search for it in the Google Play Store in the application list and launch it. Then, lower the slider on the left side of the screen to the right and tap or click the “My apps and games” option.

In this way, you can search for the Google Voice Search application and update it specifically. You can also update everything that is pending by pressing the “Update all” option. Once the update process is complete, restart your smartphone and try to access Google Voice Search again.

7.- Choose the correct language to fix Google Voice Search

Google has the option of using several different languages ​​and accents in its Google VOice Search app. By default, the language is set to United States English and Google should respond to the “Ok Google” voice command by default.

However, if you are trying to access Google Voice Search through another language and the language you speak does not match the language that is set, this search will not work.

To choose the correct language, you must open the Google Voice Search application on your computer. Then, tap on the “More” option, located at the bottom right of the screen. Similarly, click on the Configuration section and then select the “Voice” section.

Select the Languages ​​option and omit the wrong language if you have it. Then choose the correct language. If you have more than two languages ​​selected, you can press and hold one to make it the main one. Now, press the “Save” button for the changes to take effect. It only remains that you go to the Google Assistant and the Languages ​​section.

In this instance, select the correct language from there as well. Then, you must restart your smart device so that you try to access Google Voice Search and check if the problem has been solved.

Now you know how to fix Google Voice Search. Everything you have to do is really simple and safe, without complications!

