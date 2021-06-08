you can find your iPhone turned off or factory restored

Generally when Apple ends WWDC, it doesn’t take many hours to learn multiple new details that didn’t have space during the keynote. In the case of iOS 15We already told you that it integrates its own authenticator to generate verification codes; not forgetting the increase to the available space in iCloud when it is not enough to transfer data. However, they are not the only additional novelties. In . they collect that the network ‘Find My’ will also update to be able to find an iPhone when it is turned off. Yes, you read that right.

It is no secret to anyone that there are regions in the world where insecurity is a daily occurrence. Criminals, when stealing an iPhone, the first thing they do is turn it off and remove the SIM card to avoid tracking. It is for this reason that systems like “Find my iPhone”, as valuable as they may be in certain countries, do not make much sense in others. However, it seems that Apple is aware of the problem and will finally offer a solution.

Thus, the ‘Find My’ network will not only be able to find a switched off iPhone, also when it has been restored from the factory. This is another common process that criminals use so that their terminal cannot be located by the true owners. Now, consider that this feature comes from the hand of iOS 15. What changes is Apple making to make it possible?

As indicated by the aforementioned medium, iPhones with iOS 15 won’t turn off completely. Instead, they will remain in a low power state. Even more interesting, the device will replicate the operation of an AirTag, thus managing to emit the necessary signals so that other iPhones on the ‘Fin My’ network can find it. Being an important feature, and that has a direct impact on consumption, Apple will notify users when they try to turn off the iPhone for the first time after installing iOS 15.

Of course, if for some reason you want the iPhone to turn off completely, you can deactivate the option in the settings. “Fin My helps you find your iPhone when it is lost or stolen, even when it is in power reserve mode or turned off. You can change this functionality of the ‘Find My’ network by going to the ‘Find My’ settings” ” , details the message. It is pending to know which are the compatible models with this function.

