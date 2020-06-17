In recent months, the social network Twitter has introduced quite a few new features: From the scheduling of tweets to the possibility of choosing who can reply to your posts, through reactions to private messages. It is even testing in Brazil the so-called Fleets, very similar to the Instagram Stories.

Today, we have all been surprised by announcing a new function that, probably, will change the way in which many of us use this social network: voice tweets, or what is the same, the possibility to record and tweet audios of 140 seconds maximum. At the moment, it is being tested on a small number of Twitter users for iOS, but we already know how it works.

What are voice tweets and how to record them

Twitter has just announced a very interesting news for the platform, and no, we are not talking about the -so expected- possibility of editing the publications, but rather the option to tweet a voice message. This function, called voice tweets (voice Tweets, in English) aims, according to the social network, « to bring a more human touch to the way we use Twitter » using your own voice.

The company says Twitter is « where you’re going to talk about what’s going on, » but sometimes 280 characters are not enough to express themselves and « some nuances of the conversation are lost. » That is why starting today, they have started testing this new functionality in order to create a more humane experience for both listeners and storytellers.

Each voice tweet supports up to 140 seconds of audio, but when you reach that time limit, another one automatically starts to create a thread

As examples, they cite an encounter with wild geese in your neighborhood, a journalist who shares breaking news or a first-hand account of a protest. The method of tweeting by voice is very similar to that of tweeting with text, at least in the Twitter app for iOS, which is where it will initially be available:

Open the button before composing the tweet and click on the new icon with wavelengths.

You will see your profile picture with record button on the bottom; touch it and you can record your voice.

Each voice tweet allows up to 140 seconds of audio, but once you reach that time limit, a new voice tweet starts automatically creating a thread.

Once you’re done, tap the ‘Done’ button to end your recording and go back to the composer’s screen to tweet.

Your followers will see your voice tweet appear on their timeline along with other tweets. To listen to it, just tap on the image, and instantly, playback will start in a new window anchored at the bottom of your timeline. That way, you can listen to it while scrolling on the screen, doing other things, or on the go.

As explained by Twitter, the creation of voice tweets will only be available at the moment for a limited group of people on Twitter for iOSBut in the coming weeks, all iOS devices will allow you to tweet with voice, and everyone will be able to listen to them and respond to them.

From Xataka Móvil, we have contacted Twitter to find out if this new feature will be exclusive to iOS and from the company they have responded: « Currently, there are no immediate plans to offer this function for Android or web version users. It’s something we’re exploring for later iterations of Twitter Voice. «

