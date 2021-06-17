You can enjoy Xbox Series X games on your Xbox One thanks to xCloud

Xbox Game Pass was, without a doubt, one of the main beneficiaries of the E3 2021. Microsoft let us see a large number of games coming to its service in both 2021 and 2022. However, it is also true that, for the first time, some exclusive Xbox Series X | S and PC titles were presented due to ambition. technique of the same. However, if you have a Xbox One And you think you will stay out of the party, you are wrong.

Although the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be the only consoles capable of running games like Starfield and Microsoft Flight Simulator, among others that will arrive in the future, Xbox One users will still have the opportunity to enjoy them thanks to Cloud Gaming. Yes, Microsoft announced that xCloud is coming to previous generation hardware so that its users can play next-gen experiences despite the technical limits of the console.

Remember that xCloud, like any other streaming gaming infrastructure, is responsible for processing a video game while sends the video signal to an application or device. In this case, of course, it will be the Xbox One. It is a blow on the Microsoft table not only to boost Xbox Game Pass (xCloud is included in the Ultimate subscription), but also to stretch the life cycle of old hardware .

Starfield

“For the millions of people who play Xbox One today, we look forward to sharing more about how we will bring many next-gen games, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, to your console through Xbox Cloud Gaming; just like we do with mobile devices, tablets and browsers, “Redmond said via Xbox Wire.

The Xbox One still has a lot to tell

Now, could this initiative hurt initial sales of the Xbox Series X | S beyond the shortage? Yes, possibly. There will be no reason to say goodbye to your Xbox One any time soon if the xCloud experience is good. But don’t let the above be misunderstood; Microsoft is not making a mistake by sacrificing some sales of its next-gen platform. The reality is that, a couple of years ago, it was clear that Redmond’s top priority is attracting Xbox Game Pass subscribers, no matter where they come from …

