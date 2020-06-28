Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

A new month is coming and this is very good for subscribers to video game services, as the catalogs of free titles are renewed monthly. This will happen with Twitch Prime, as it will soon replace its offer with 5 new games, among which Turok 2: Seeds of Evil stands out.

As reported by GameSpot, Twitch has already announced which will be the free games that will arrive as rewards from Games With Prime. As we mentioned, there will be 5 new games, which will be added to several more titles that are already available and in total you can download almost a dozen games for free at no additional cost. Here we tell you about the 5 new additions.

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

This title, as its name reveals, is a sequel to the original game in the series, Turok. This new adventure portrays the events after the battle with the Campaigner and after the protagonist recovered the Chronocepter. In trying to destroy him, Turok unleashes a new threat and is in his hands again to restore peace and prevent the underworld from mixing with the earth.

GRIP: Combat Racing

If you are a fan of futuristic car racing games then you will definitely want to check out this title. We tell you this because GRIP: Combat Racing is a game in which you will compete in high speed races against other opponents on board vehicles that will even have heavy artillery.

KUNAI

If you are a lover of high speed, but applied in platform games, then you will be pleased to know that there will be an exponent of this type of games in free games. We refer to KUNAI. In this adventure you will take the role of Tabby, a tablet that will fight robots that have been revealed. The objective is to stop Lemonkus, an artificial intelligence that has started the revolt and for this you will use a wide variety of weapons, such as a retractable hook and other ninja weapons in various action-packed levels with a fast pace.

Dark Devotion

Players who are akin to FromSoftware games will find an interesting challenge in Dark Devotion. This title is a 2D adventure game in which it will be essential to be very careful with enemy attacks and dodge at the right time to continue the adventure. In it you will take control of a knight who will try to return the old order and defeat powerful creatures with the help of his faith.

Dear Esther

Contrary to the previous games, Dear Esther offers a narrative adventure in which you will learn the story of a subject who will find fragments of a letter that will help him reconstruct his past. Thanks to an exquisite soundtrack, players can live an experience of desolation, love, loss and redemption.

If you want to claim any of these games, you just have to go to the official Twitch page and get them from July 1.

You should know that those 5 games are the ones that will be added at the beginning of July, but there are also more games available. To start we tell you that you still have time to claim the titles for June, among which is Observer. There are several that can even be obtained after several days in July. Finally we remind you that thanks to a collaboration with SNK, users will be able to get many titles from the Japanese developer for free and it is expected that a total of 20 games will be available on the service by the end of the year. We leave you with a list of the extra titles that will also be available for free in July.

Additional free games

Dream Daddy – until July 3

PictoQuest – until July 10

Mad Tracks – until July 17

Reus – until July 24

SNK Free Games

Art of Fighting 2

Blazing Star

Fatal Fury Special

Pulstar

Samurai Shodown II

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

What do you think about the Twitch Prime offer? Which game caught your attention the most? Tell us in the comments.

If you want to know more about Games With Prime, we invite you to check this page.

