In recent weeks, Epic Games has released different games to be downloaded for free through its platform, which is now added the title "Borderlands: The Handsome Collection".

The shooting video game launched in 2015 can be downloaded for free from this May 28 to next Thursday in the company's app store.

This edition of Borderlands is a special version that includes two titles from the saga, the second part of the game and a pre-sequel, all in one pack.

Normally the game has a value of $ 66 dollars, but with the promotion that will last until next week you can buy it completely free.

Similar to the process previously occurred with GTA V and Civilization VI, once you have downloaded the game it will be stored in your Epic Games Store account forever.

You can download this game for free at the Epic Games Store

If you want to download it you can do it from this link, where you will have to follow the steps to enter your account from Epic Games and have completed the verification process.

However, in the event that you have downloaded the two previous titles that the company distributed for free, the aforementioned process will already be complete.

On the other hand, Epic Games has delivered the system requirements that you will need for the game to work optimally on your PC:

2.3 GHZ processor, 2 GB of RAM, 20 GB of available storage on your computer.NVIDA GeForce GTX 560 or ATI Randeon HD 5850 and higher graphics card.

This game can be downloaded for free at the Epic Games Store