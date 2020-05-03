Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

May has just started and with it the catalog of titles available in different subscription video game services was renewed. Twitch Prime is one of them and in this month 6 free games were added, apart from 2 more games as an initiative to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The new Twitch Prime games are already available and include a huge number of interesting indies that we will talk about next. It is important to say that this month there will be 8 games in total, so today more than ever you will want to be a Prime member.

Urban Trial Playground

This title belongs to motocross games. If you do not know this series, we tell you that in it you control a motorcyclist who will have to perform tricks while maintaining balance. The interesting thing about this installment is that it brings the excitement of motocross to the beaches of California.

The Little Acre

This indie will take you to Ireland in 1950 to discover the story of Aidan and his sister, 2 children who will go in search of their father. The 2D animation and voice acting that was used to accompany the narrative draw a lot of attention from this title.

AVICII Invector

It is an experience of rhythm in which, as in others of the genre, your mission will be not to miss the notes. As you can imagine by the title, in this game there are AVICII songs, in total there are 25 and together they will make you feel an adventure of rhythm and action.

Pankapu

In Pankapu you will take on the role of Djaha’rell, a boy who has problems stemming from a tragic accident. The game takes place in your dreams and through 2D action worlds you will have to improve your skills to eradicate the invasion of nightmares.

Fractured Minds

This title was created by the then 17-year-old girl Emily Mitchell, thanks to which she received the Bafta Award for Best Young Designer. This game tries to put you on the feet of a person with mental problems. The experience translates into a short game, but immersive and artistic that will make you live the difficulties faced by people with these conditions.

Snake Pass

The last game that was added to the May catalog is Snake Pass, which is perhaps the best-known title of all the previous ones. In case you do not know this indie, we tell you that it is a platform game in which you will take control of a fake coral snake. The interesting thing about this title is that the reptile will have to solve puzzles by sliding through many objects.

You can claim 2 extra games during May

We remind you that the service will include the other 2 indies Yoko and the Celestial Elephants and Old School Musical. These bonus titles are part of a Twitch Prime initiative to invite players to stay home. You can check more about them at this link. This pair of titles will be available until May 20. The other 6 games, however, will no longer be free in the service until June 1. You can claim all 8 games on the official Twitch Prime page, they are in the bottom section.

