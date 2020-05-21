The objective of Fortnite is to keep the players on their feet, it is about the survival of the one with the greatest aptitude. An example of this is the Battle Royale game where 100 players fight each other to find the winner. In the case of Fortnite it is very similar to the Hunger Games game. Where the players fight with the objective of defeating their opponents. So, here we explain how to download Fortnite in a very simple way.

Download Fortnite to assume your popularity

A few weeks after the launch of Fortnite, there were already many who were playing, there are many who are currently active through its gaming platform. Fortnite has become such a popular game that many celebrities have joined in downloading Fortnite in bulk.

What is Epic Games?

Epic Games is one of the companies and studio that specializes in video games and software development. This company is located in North Carolina, when it was founded it became known as Potomac Computer Systems and later it became known as Epic Games with the transfer of its headquarters to Cary.

One of the developments of Epic Games has been Unreal Engine which is an engine that drives video games developed by this company. Within these games is Fortnite, Gears of War and Infinity Blade, being one of the most popular games of the company. Said video game engine has been the winner of Guinness World Records as the most successful of all.

Requirements to Download Fortnite

In principle you should find the Epic Games launcher, when you visit the website it will be downloaded automatically.

Once you have found it you must log in with your account.

There you can download Fortnite just by searching for “Fortnite”, once the download is complete you can start the game. In order for you to be fully protected, you must not forget to install a VPN for the games on your computer.

You must check the capacity of your computer before you index the download of Fortnite, it is the way to ensure that you have the minimum requirements that the system requires, in order for the game to work without any problem. To do this, you will open the run dialog box by pressing the Windows key logo and the R key at the same time.

When the dialog box appears, you must type dxdiag and press “enter”.

When asked for permission you must click “Yes”. You must click on the “system” tab, there you will see the operating system, processor, memory and DirectX version of your computer.

Recommendations for the system on your computer

In order for you to see the information on your computer’s graphics card, you must locate yourself in the “screen” tab. It is recommended to have a 64-bit Windows 10/8/7 operating system. An equivalent Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 GPU DX11 graphics card with 8GB RAM and a Core i5 2.8GHz processor.

20 GB DirectX 11.0 hard disk space. Also, there are minimum requirements that the capacity of the computer must have. Ideally, it should have a Core i3 2.4 GHz CPU with an information speed of 4 GB. WINDOWS 7/8/10 64-bit and Intel HD 4000 video card. Pixel shader: 3.0. SHADER VERTEX: 3.0

In the case of a Mac, it must have iOS 10.12 Sierra, 2.4 GHz Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM memory, Video: Intel HD 4000 AND 19 GB HARD DRIVE.

Download Fortnite on PlayStation 4

Fortnite is also available on Playstation 4, just go to the store and search for “Fortnite”. You can select the game without additional packages just by clicking on “started” and following the prompts to download. There you can already select from the main menu and start playing.

Download Fortnite on a smartphone

Fortnite is not yet available in mobile app stores, however you can download it directly from your browser. You must type epicgames.com in your browser, when it is loaded you can click “play for free”.

To do this you must download the application installer. Then you will be able to open the installer and allow it to run.

At this time you will be able to install and run the Fortnite game itself. When you have installed it, you must register or log in to your Epic Games account.

You can start playing Fortnite at any time. You can even use a smart controller in case you want to improve your game.

Game modes in Fortnite

There are three pre-determined game modes, where each one is different from each other due to the process, however, all seek to achieve the same end. Where they seek to be the last to continue playing. The three modes are based on:

Sun mode where you will fight against 99 other players from all over the world. Duo Mode where you and a player team up to fight against other duo teams. Squad Mode where you will join 2 or 3 other players to fight against other squads.

Some tips for your Fortnite game

As it is a survival game, you must bear in mind that you must be the last one to find yourself standing. So we will recommend some actions to achieve it:

You must choose your fights very well and always be aware of storms. As well as, you must remain alert and vigilant at all times. You need to be mindful of your survival skills, like finding your food and what nature gives you, including weapons. Like every game you need to keep practicing it, that makes it perfect.

