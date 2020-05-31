‘Call of Duty: WWII’ is one of the free PlayStation Plus games for the month of June. You can download it from tomorrow.

Sony announced that Call of Duty: WWII is one of the free PlayStation Plus titles for the month of June. The most interesting thing is that you can download it from tomorrow on your PlayStation 4. If you have not been able to enjoy this installment and you are still in quarantine, this is an excellent opportunity to delve into the games set in the Second World War.

In fact, Call of Duty: WWII marked the franchise’s return to the aforementioned conflict. There were many years of exploring modern warfare and even some futuristic settings. However, after the success of Battlefield 1, Activision decided it was time to resume the battles of the previous century. Did you meet expectations? Not the best first person shooter you’re going to play, that’s for sure, but the campaign has some pretty entertaining moments.

Call of Duty: WWII also offers the zombie mode, which will allow you to face waves of creatures. If you are a staunch fan of the franchise, you surely know the mechanics of this modality perfectly. Once you finish the campaign, your experience can be extended for many hours when facing zombies. Do you want to measure your skills with other people? Multiplayer is still active.

It appears the company is taking advantage of the Call of Duty pull today. Call of Duty: Warzone He leaned on confinement to become one of the most popular battle royale. In May it reached 60 million players, an incredible figure that, however, is still far from reaching the giant of the genre, Fortnite. Just the week before, the map bunkers were opened and some clues from season 4 were revealed. Rumors anticipate that the scenario could change due to a nuclear explosion.

On the other hand, the announcement of the new Call of Duty is imminent. According to sources like Eurogamer and VGC, the title will be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It would be a slight ‘reboot’ of the Black Ops saga, but it would maintain the presence of emblematic characters such as Alex Mason and Sergeant Frank Woods. Of course, the campaign would be set again during the Cold War and the Vietnam War. We will keep an eye on your presentation.