You can deduct masks and hand sanitizer as medical expenses from your IRS tax return



Wet wipes and hand sanitizer could be in short supply until the end of 2021.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced on Friday that personal protective equipment, such as masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes purchased to contain the spread of the coronavirus are medical expenses that you can deduct from your tax return.

The agency said items can be deducted as long as “the taxpayer’s total medical expenses exceed 7.5% of adjusted gross income” and the items have not been covered by your current health insurance.

The IRS also said that expenses can also be paid for and reimbursed under flexible health spending accounts, Archer medical savings accounts, reimbursement agreements or health savings accounts.

The IRS announcement is intended to clarify the rules on personal protective equipment, saying that expenses are considered medical care under current IRS regulations.

Because COVID-19 disrupted spending and income for many Americans over the past year, IRS extended income tax filing deadline for people from April 15, 2021 to May 17, 2021 without any penalty or need for you to request an additional extension.

