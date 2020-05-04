Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Call of Duty: Warzone, the Battle Royale of Infinity Ward and Activision, is a huge success in a lot of parts of the world. With the arrival of next generation consoles on the horizon, many want to know how much future this project has left. Luckily, it seems that fans can rest easy as they say it will be updated for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

We know this since, in an interview with GamerGen, Taylor Kurosaki, narrative director of Infinity Ward and Amos Hodge, creative director of Raven Software, confirmed that they want to support Call of Duty: Warzone on next generation platforms.

“I know our Warzone plan is that it will be with us for a little while, so as soon as those systems are available, I am sure we will support them,” Kurosaki explained.

However, it is important to note that the members of Infinity Ward and Raven Software did not provide further details. Thus, we do not know what the characteristics of Call of Duty: Warzone will be on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

That said, we expect Call of Duty: Warzone to retain some important features like cross-play and cross progression. We will see if that happens.

We remind you that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are expected to be available in late 2020.

Don’t expect to see Warzone on STADIA

Last week there was a STADIA Connect in which it was reported that PUBG, the popular Battle Royale, will be available on this service. This caused many to wonder if we would see other games of the genre on the streaming service.

While Warzone creatives can’t speak for other companies, they did reveal that there are no plans to bring Call of Duty: Warzone to the streaming service. That said, they are open to the possibility that this will change in the future.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can know more about this launch by clicking here.

