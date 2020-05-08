Mercadona has announced that you can buy Deliplus hygienic masks in their supermarkets starting next Thursday, May 14.

We are starting the de-escalation after confinement, and since last Monday, May 4, in Spain the use of masks is compulsory in public transport. In addition, the authorities recommend that we also use them in other areas, for example to go shopping or to travel through more crowded areas than desired.

Despite the fact that masks are being distributed throughout the national territory, given the shortage of this product in recent months, many people want to have a reservation at home. If you are one of them, very soon you will be able to buy masks at Mercadona.

The Juan Roig supermarket chain has announced via Twitter that starting next Thursday, May 14, it will be on sale Deliplus brand non-reusable hygienic masks. In this way, the company joins the initiative of other establishments that already sell masks in their stores, such as Lidl, Dia, Eroski and Alcampo.

Surely you already know that there are different types of mask on the market that provide different levels of protection against coronavirus. The ones that Mercadona is going to market are hygienic, that is, they are not effective in protecting you from infectious agents, but they do prevent you from spreading the virus in case you are infected.

In addition, Deliplus masks are not reusable, so you will have to discard them after each use. They can be purchased in packages of ten units at a price of six euros per pack.

Another novelty that we have seen is the new Mercadona schedule that will come into effect on Monday, May 11. Starting next week, the company’s supermarkets will open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., so you will have more time to make the purchase.