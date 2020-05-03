This is an offer available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

Vivo does not have a large presence in Europe and Latin America, but it is one of the most important manufacturers in the world. Very soon we will see it officially in Spain, it will come to compete with firms such as Xiaomi, OPPO and OnePlus.

Luckily, you don’t have to wait to buy one of their smartphones. In AliExpress we find one of its best terminals, the I live IQOO Neo 3 5G, for just over 400 euros. However, there is something you should consider. Despite having 5G, does not work in the 800 and 2600 bands of 4G.

This is the best Vivo smartphone

This Vivo IQOO Neo 3 5G has a nice glass design and a panel 6.57-inch LCD and Full HD + resolution. The Chinese device arrives with an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate, the highest number we have ever seen on a smartphone. Only terminals like the one can match it RedMagic 5G, which we discussed a few days ago.

Your brain is the most powerful processor created by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 865. We are talking about a chip made with 7 nanometer technology, which promises four times more computing power than the predecessor model, in addition to more efficient energy management. We find it together with versions of 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. The model that we bring you is the one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, not insignificant numbers.

I live IQOO Neo 3

Specifications

Dimensions163.72 x 75.55 x 8.93 mm | 199 grams

6.57-inch LCD screen, Full HD + resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate



Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

RAM6 / 8/12 GB

Operating system IQOO UI on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB

Cameras 48MP f / 1.79 rear + 8MP wide angle + 2MP f / 2.4 macro | 16 MP front

Battery 4,500 mAh with 44W fast charge

Others Fingerprint reader on the side, stereo speakers, USB Type-C, 5G connectivity

The Chinese firm has incorporated 3 cameras on the back of its device: a 48-megapixel main sensor and f / 1.79, a wide angle 8 megapixel and a macro sensor 2 megapixel. In the small hole in its front, a 16-megapixel sensor.

We do not forget its battery, which reaches 4,500 mAh capacity along with a powerful 44W fast charge. The Vivo IQOO Neo 3 also has a fingerprint reader on the side, stereo speakers, USB-C and 5G connectivity.

As you can see, we are talking about a nice device that has the highest refresh rate we’ve seen on a mobile. In addition, it incorporates the best Android processor of the moment, a large amount of RAM, a triple rear camera and 5G connectivity. For this price, always keeping in mind the problem of 4G bands, it can be a very good purchase.

