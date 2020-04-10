We are still quarantined. As if it were a logbook of an old sailor, we count the days left to return to our normal and routine life. Notice. There are still months to do it. However, thanks to the imagination of the people, the continuous efforts of health personnel, transport or distribution, gestures of disinterested volunteer work and the recommendations of experts, curious people and the media, we will pass this experience.

After writing several recommendations to cheer you up a little these days of confinement at home, I am obliged to bring up some of my hobbies in this digital news format. Yes, as it happens to me, you are a fanatic or a kitchen fanaticI think I can recommend a lot of multimedia content so that you don’t miss new ideas in this days. How you cook will be up to you.

Instagram and YouTube are the confinement cooking schools

Let’s get to work, rather to the kitchen. First, I will start with my favorite YouTube channels and that they are giving a good account of the live broadcasts at this time where recording other types of content is quite complicated. You can not miss the appointment, if you like the gastronomic world, El Comidista. Now that we are locked up at home, Mikel López Iturriaga is dedicating a series of videos, like the one you can see below, about simple recipes, in real time, to be able to prepare in your kitchens. The confined macaroons, as a personal recommendation, are a true wonder.

Jumping into one of the social networks that is using its versatility the most to entertain users, Instagram, I think you should not miss the recipes, also live, by Massimo Bottura, the award-winning chef at Osteria Francescana, one of the best restaurants in the world and located in the small Italian town of Modena. If you access his profile, through this link, you can see how the quarantine, also severe in Italy, has led to one of the best chefs on the planet to bring us their versions of hamburgers, pasta or ice cream the rest of mortals. You can even view its content live on your computer!

With these two great exponents of the kitchen of quarantine, not to be confused with Lent, already presented, I will leave you a brief review of other personalities They also teach us their cooking tricks during these days of confinement. Sergio Fernandez, one of the great chefs of our gastronomy, also provides us direct on Instagram, with recipes such as Buttery cheese sandwich and sobrasada or Hummus with crunchy coral. Dani Garcia, another of the great Spanish chefs, bet on teach us how to make a perfect roast chicken or ten-piece fries.

Back to the Google platform, whose videos you can also integrate into your WhatsApp status, I believe that no one will have the courage to say that they do not know who they are. Karlos Arguiñano. The popular television chef is also present on YouTube, through the Open Kitchen channel, and he teaches us these days to cook some appetizing lentils, a fish soup or some cod dumplings. But not everything is famous people. Anonymous chefs or cooks They populate YouTube and here I want to leave you my selection with some of them broadcasting live during these days of quarantine: Las Recetas de MJ, Javier Romero, Anna Recetas Fácil or Spain Revealed. If you want quick and simple contentYou can go to Directo Al Paladar, Gipsy Chef TV, Recipes that work or the essential Tasty. Bon Appetite!

