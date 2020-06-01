In the same way that Apple exists ARKit, the Google platform that allows developers to create experiences of augmented reality for Android devices is ARCore. The application changed its name a few months ago and is now called ‘Google Play Services for RA’, but it still maintains the logo and its function of enabling the use of apps built with the ARCore SDK.

Android terminals do not include support for that serial app, but Google must create specific calibration profiles for them. In this way, the list of phones and tablets compatible with ARCore is expanding periodically. Since the last time we updated this list, there are a good number of devices that have become part of it, including various models from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Sony, Motorola, OPPO, etc.

20 new phones and a tablet

Although the ARCore platform is unique, each new device that comes onto the market it has a different camera and sensor configuration, so it is necessary to obtain the correct calibration for the Augmented Reality functions to work correctly. To do this, Google works together with the terminal manufacturers and is gradually incorporating new models to ARCore.

That list is updated from time to time, but there are times when many new faces come to him. And this is one of them, since the compatibility of ARCore has been extended to numerous models of different brands; in total, 20 phones and a new tablet that we list below:

At this link, you can check the complete list of ARCore compatible devices; if your mobile or tablet appears on it, it means that you can download Google Play Services for RA and start using any application or game that uses the AR SDK, such as Pokémon Go’s AR + mode or 3D animal visualization through Google Search. .

