You have asked us about the data that the Community of Madrid reports on new coronavirus infections in the region through our WhatsApp verification service (+34 682 58 96 64) and our social network profiles.

As Servimedia pointed out, there was a decompensation between the figures of new cases that the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso reported to the Ministry of Health on a daily basis and those that were subsequently reflected in the Madrid historical series.

The explanation is in the asterisk With which, for weeks, the department led by Salvador Illa accompanied the information from this territory: “The Community of Madrid consolidates daily the series of cases confirmed by PCR, assigning to the new notified cases the date on which the sample is taken or the result is issued. A daily update of the series of cases is carried out ”.

This means that, if a diagnostic test is done on a Monday and the results are delivered on Wednesday, the new infections are not added to the statistics for this last day but for the first, modifying the data of the previous days. Looking at the figures referring to infections registered between May 17 and 19, for example, the Community initially notified the Ministry of 5, 92 and 112 new cases, but these grew to 42, 200 and 210 once they were added. to the people who gave a positive result in the PCR test carried out on those days.

These data correspond to the report provided by the Madrid region on Thursday, May 28, the day in which it was warned that they had added 191 “new notified cases incorporated”.

The explanations of the Community of Madrid

For Enrique Ruiz Escudero, Health Minister of the Community of Madrid, the accounting system for the region is “much more reliable because the clinical symptoms are associated with the day of the test ”. In fact, he considers that this criterion when exposing the data is more complete than that used by the department led by Salvador Illa: “The Ministry reflects the cut of each day and not the data of the complete process.”

This was stated in an interview in Más de Uno: “It is a process. For example, if the patient calls by phone, his medical history is already reflected, he is already a suspect of COVID-19 and his PCR can be done the same day or the next day. That result is then evaluated in a laboratory, which may also take another day or two to publish. Is much purer from the epidemiological point of view that the data be published on the day the PCR is performed. ”

With this, as confirmed by Ruiz Escudero, the number of infections that are transferred each day to the Ministry of Health are those that, on the same day, are detected and confirmed by PCR: “The data only appears if the test result arrives the same day” And he remarked: “There are times that it arrives in later days and, therefore, what we do when the result appears is carried over to the day the test was performed.”