In recent days, an image in which we can see the President of the Community of Madrid has reached us through our WhatsApp verification service (+34 682 58 96 64) from Newtral.es, Isabel Díaz Ayuso and to the mayor the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida sharing a table with two other people. Many of the comments that accompany the snapshot they criticize that they don’t wear a mask and the minimum stipulated distance between the four diners is not respected. In addition, it is ensured that the cars that are seen in the background of the photo, and that are parked in a disabled area, are the official vehicles of both politicians.

The last order of the Ministry of Health, of May 23 establishes that the occupation of the terraces was allowed whenever not exceed 50% of the total.

Regarding the use of masks, the Health provision of May 19 “which regulates the conditions for the mandatory use of a mask during the health crisis caused by COVID-19″ indicates that the use of the same ” will not be required in the development of activities that are incompatible, such as food and drink intake“

The people that they share a table with the politicians They are the President of the Madrid-CEOE Business Confederation, Miguel Garrido and the President of the Madrid Academy of Gastronomy, Luis Suárez de Lezo.

The Madrid City Council confirms the identity of these people and that the meeting, which they describe as “Casual food”, took place on June 8. From the images we know that it was in a place in the center of the capital, in the neighborhood of La Latina.

Vehicles are not official cars

The comments in the photos also refer to vehicles parked in the disabled area. We do not know the specific size of this special parking lot but, in the event that the two cars were occupying it, from the Madrid consistory they tell us that the mayor “usually moves around on a motorcycle and in some occasions it does it in official car ”.

Newtral.es requested the vehicle model used by the mayor of the capital, a request that was rejected from the town hall under the argument that “no data is provided for security reasons”. In any case, they insist, “none of the ones that appear in the photo” is the one used by Martínez-Almeida.

As for the President of the Community of Madrid, the vehicle assigned to her is a Range Rover according to the inventory of official vehicles, a mark does not match with the cars that appear in the images.

