“You arrived raw”, the son of Galilea Montijo exhibits it in Hoy

“You arrived raw”, Galilea Montijo’s son exhibits it in Hoy | Instagram

With all the innocence and sympathy of the little one Mateo Reina Montijo was that the birthday of the beautiful Galilea Montijo was celebrated during the Hoy program last Friday. The driver from Guadalajara was honored throughout the broadcast on the occasion of her 48th birthday and her “good love” could not be missed.

There was a lot of laughs and so on Today; However, one of the moments that the audience liked the most was when the little son of the former host of Pequeños Gigantes exposed her, assuring that she arrived raw.

Mateo and the wife of Fernando Reina Iglesias They starred in a very comical moment during the “slap” section, where both would reveal information about their personal relationship, mother and son. It was during this section that the son of Martha Galilea Montijo revealed things like that the first thing the famous woman drinks is coffee.

The love and affection of Andrea Legarreta’s companion towards her son became more than evident and other situations of her day to day were revealed, such as the phrases “now we see it” and the famous “flip flop”. The actress also pointed out that although this is no longer used with children, “lifting the flip-flop” can still be done.

But the moment of greatest grace was when it came to light that the little one exhibited it on one occasion, assuring that it arrived raw, something that Mateo shared with all normality to other people and left his mother to shame.

During the Hoy Program, Montijo received many surprises; among them, Las Mañanitas in the voice of Pablo Montero and a beautiful cake. Although it was very spoiled, the celebration of Galilea Montijo was not as it normally happens, this for a matter of time, since they had to broadcast the dance contest conducted by her: Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy.

Andrea Legarreta, Raúl Araiza and company congratulated their partner on several occasions during the broadcast, but what touched everyone the most was Mateo’s words for mother.

May she have many more years … she is the best mother in the world, the most beautiful, the most beautiful, the youngest, exclaimed the little one.

This was only the pre-celebration of Gali, because it is this Saturday, June 5, the day that the beautiful famous woman was born and she will surely continue to receive many expressions of affection and more fun. Congratulations!.