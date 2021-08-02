You are what you eat. New trailer for ‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage’!

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for ‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage‘, the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 hit film to be released in theaters in the United States on September 24, two weeks later in those in Spain.

Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams return to lead the cast of this sequel written (again) by Kelly Marcel which also stars Stephen Graham, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, the latter as the role’s villain, Cletus Kasady / Matanza.

Andy Serkis replaces Ruben Fleischer in this new installment of Sony’s Marvel Universe of which we also remember Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ is part, which if there are no further delays will hit theaters in Spain on January 21, 2022, a week before the United States.

