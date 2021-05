RETROTV presents a music and film classic: “You are the one I want” by the unforgettable John Travolta & Olivia Newton John, a hit to remember that you will only hear here on MúsicaNews.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itRFjzQICJU

The entry You Are The One that I want- John Travolta & Olivia Newton John was first published in Music News – The best music, the best news.